Fire department employee arrested for fire truck diesel theft

A Humansdorp fire department employee has been arrested after being caught allegedly stealing diesel from the fire trucks.

The 40-year-old man, who police are not naming until he is charged in court, was caught on in Bosbok Street in the industrial area of Humansdorp on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said patrolling officials spotted the man parked on the side of the road in a white Hyundai SUV shortly after midnight.

“The officers stopped and questioned the driver who informed them that the vehicle had a flat tyre and that he works at the local fire department. The members briefly inspected the vehicle and when they did not notice a flat tyre they became suspicious. They followed their instincts and decided to look in the vehicle when they found eight 25-litre plastic containers,” she said.

“The suspect was questioned and could not give a valid reason for being in possession of the diesel containers and why he was transporting them during the early hours.”

Swart said the police members also recalled several incidents reported of diesel being stolen from the fire department trucks.

“Members arrested the 40-year-old male suspect on a charge of possession of suspected stolen goods,” she said.

“Detectives are currently following up leads to establish if he can be linked to the several other cases of diesel being stolen at the fire department.

“During investigation, it was later established that the suspect does work for the Fire Department but his exact job there is currently unknown,” she said.

The estimated value of diesel is about R3,300.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander Brigadier John Lebok welcomed the arrested.

The man is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday