Chippa fighting to stay in the PSL

Chippa United vice-captain Andile Mbenyane is confident that whoever replaces him and Thabo Rakhale will fight to the bitter end to save the team from relegation from the Premier Soccer League when they take on Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

Both Mbenyane and Rhakale are out with injuries, and this comes at a crucial time when the team are desperate for all the manpower they can muster to fight off the threat of relegation.

With two games remaining, Chippa have collected 24 points, which sees them languishing in the relegation zone.

And Mbenyane will not be there in the trenches when the team need him most after going for a scan on Monday.

Mbenyane sustained the knee injury during their game against Cape Town City, where they were defeated 2-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The doctors said that the knock was serious and could take about seven days to heal.

Both Mbenyane and Rakhale missed training during the week and have been left out of the squad.

Mbenyane said there was now an opportunity for other players to help save the team from relegation.

“I have been having sleepless nights since I ws given the news of my injury, “he said.

He admitted that the team had been under immense pressure since dropping points which had plunged them into a crisis.

“It’s obvious that things are tough so I can’t lie and say there’s no pressure in the team. We are feeling the heat,” he said.

Chippa’s dire situation has been worsened by the apparent resurgence of fellow basement-dwellers Maritzburg United.

“After Maritzburg beat Black Leopards our lead was cut to just one point and that is heaping massive pressure on us.”

“A least other teams in the relegation zone are dropping points as well, like Baroka and Free State Stars, so least we have a fighting chance,” Mbenyane said.

Chippa coach Clinton Larsen has been urging his troops to fight to the end.

“We have a good coach who knows how to motivate the team so we remain positive,” Mbenyane said.

“The team we have are a formidable side and I don’t think we deserve to be at the bottom of the log standings.

“But we need to show football-lovers in the country and in the province that we still deserve to play in the PSL.”

Despite the odds being heavily stacked against them, Mbenyane is confident that the team will avoid the drop.

“We have to make sure that we survive, and keep the club in top-flight football for the people of Eastern Cape because they love this team and they’ve supported us through thick and thin,” he added.