‘Bachelor’ Lee Thompson goes back to his Port Elizabeth school

“Are you famous?” “Do you have gold?” “Are you the richest man in the world?” and “What is your real name?”

Those were just some of the questions asked by the lively grade 1 class at Lorraine Primary School, who were told to flash their best smiles because they were about to have their photograph taken with South Africa’s first The Bachelor star, Lee Thompson, 31, on Thursday morning.

The group of cheerful and chatty grade 1s, on cue, spoke at the top of their voices welcoming “uncle Thompson” and ambushing him with a series of questions which were totally unrelated to the M-Net reality television show The Bachelor South Africa.

After that Thompson, a former Lorraine Primary pupil, gathered with the children at the jungle gyms for photographs.

Those jungle gyms brought back fond memories for Thompson, who said it was the very spot he had presented his primary school crush with a present – his puppy.

The charismatic bachelor eventually won the hearts of the pupils when he told them they looked very smart and asked them who their favourite superhero was.

The Port Elizabeth-born international model and entrepreneur also had a very rare chance to have tea in the staff room, where he had a nostalgic moment with his former teachers, telling them that being back at the school brought back many pleasant memories.

“It’s so good to be back at Lorraine Primary after so many years – I still remember my first day at school back in 1996.

“To be here and to see how much the school has grown over the years, is so special to me.

“The strength of the school lies in the students, teachers, parents and the key characteristic, perseverance.

“Persevere, a word that [stands] so proudly on our school badge, has so much meaning behind it – when applied to your life it will help you achieve great things.

“Showing perseverance and dedication is what can get you through any obstacles in life, school, sport and your personal life,” Thompson said.

Beyond the struggle lay happiness and success, he said.

He encouraged everyone to find their passion in life, to set goals and to pursue them wholeheartedly.

Lorraine Primary principal Hansie Harmse said the school was honoured to have him visiting.

“As the new principal here, we as Lorraine Primary School are very proud of you and I want to thank you for being an excellent ambassador of the school.

“We wish you all the best for the future,” Harmse said.