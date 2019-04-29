MEC Ramokgopa says Gauteng public hospitals are being nursed back to health

Gauteng health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa believes her department is on the right track to turn its finances around and deliver quality healthcare to the province.

Yesterday, Ramokgopa told reporters that the provincial government had made a lot of changes to stabilise the department’s finances and set it on a right path.

Among these were the filling of 2,000 posts in the current financial year.

The province’s 12 district hospitals are also set to receive additional staff to ensure that they operate 24 hours a day.

Ramokgopa said the department has introduced ideal norms and standards for all the hospitals.

One other improvement in the 2019/2020 financial year was ensuring that all senior managers sign performance agreements.

“In the first month of this financial year, we have signed performance agreements with all our senior managers. We have aligned these agreements with the policy imperatives, annual performance plans and also to improve frontline services,” she said.

Ramokgopa said the department was now also delegating power to the CEO to be able to speak to the public on issues of financials, human resources, service delivery, supply chains and infrastructure.

She said the department was working hard to deal with accruals which had become a serious problem in the department.

In the past few years‚ accruals of the department increased by R2-billion each year. In June last year, accruals stood at R6.5-billion from R6.9-billion in the preceding year.

Ramokgopa said the department was making strides in dealing with litigatation but warned that these could not “be rectified in one year”.

“Working with the SIU [special investigating unit] we’ve just intercepted a R36m claim which was to be paid irregularly. We’ve put in systems such as the electronic database of all the claims and making sure we have experts to look at the claims.”

Ramokgopa said the department has commissioned extra beds for mental health facilities.

Helen Joseph and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg hospitals would also open mental health sections soon.