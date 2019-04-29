Another fuel hike to hit consumers pockets hard and increase taxi fares

Consumers will dig deep into their pockets as the price of all grades of petrol will go up by 54 cents a litre from midnight on Tuesday April 30.

Yesterday, the department of energy made the announcement of the bad news which is expected to hit consumers hard.

Automobile Association of SA spokesperson Layton Beard said the increase was indeed “hefty”.

“It comes on the back of a number of increases that we have already had this year. It is tremendously bad news for consumers. It is definitely going to have a trickling effect on the prices of different goods and services. The agricultural sector uses diesel for their equipment on farms. There’re people who use petrol to transport their goods across the country. They will absorb those costs to an extent but then pass them on to consumers. Things will undoubtedly become [more] expensive,” said Beard.

He added that the taxi industry would also have to increase fares as the cost of fuel hits its pocket.

The department of energy said the fuel hike was due to local and international factors.

“International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs like shipping costs,” the department said.