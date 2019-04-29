FF Plus and BLF both claim victory after high court showdown

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) and Black First Land First (BLF) both claimed victory after a high court decision on Monday instructing the IEC to publish the registration of the BLF in the government gazette "as soon as reasonably practical".

The judgment was handed down by judge Boissie Mbha at the high court in Johannesburg after the FF Plus asked for the BLF to be deregistered and prevented from taking part in the May 8 election due to procedural irregularities by the IEC.

Although the court did not venture into the merits of the case, it granted relief, in part, to the FF Plus with an instruction that IEC chief executive Sy Mamabolo "must publish his or her decision [to register the BLF] in terms of section 15 of the Electoral Commission Act 51 of 1996 as soon as reasonably practical".

The act in question dictates, among other things, that a political party's application to register must be published in the government gazette.

It adds that another political party wishing to object must do so within 14 days of the publication.

The BLF's application was published in May 2016 and no party, including the FF Plus, had objected within the stipulated time.

However, the act then stipulates that upon approval of the application to register, which was granted to the BLF by the electoral commission, the IEC chief executive must publish that. This was was not done in this instance.

The ruling, however, has no bearing on the upcoming general elections which the BLF is cleared to contest.

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald claimed victory, citing the fact that the court had agreed that the IEC had failed to publish the BLF's registration.

"[The court judgment] is not necessarily saying that the BLF's registration is correct. In fact if you look into the Electoral Commission Act, then they should not have been registered and that is the merit of the case which has not been argued today," said Groenewald.

"Therefore we say it is a victory for the Freedom Front Plus. We will study the final findings and we will make the decision on the way forward.