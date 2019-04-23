Train coaches worth R33m lost in Cape Town station blaze

Two train sets that were burnt to ashes at Cape Town station on Sunday were worth an estimated R33m, according to Metrorail.

Richard Walker, regional head of Metrorail, said that two platforms were also damaged during the blaze and warned that commuters would feel the knock-on effects.

"A [train] set was torched on platform 13 and high winds immediately fanned the fire and moved to an adjacent train set. The final count now is 12 coaches with an estimated value of damage to the train sets alone about R33m," he told CapeTalk radio on Monday.

"Then obviously there is the further damage to infrastructure and facilities at the station as well."