Hundreds arrested during Easter holiday crime blitz in Gauteng

More than 900 suspects were arrested during an extensive Easter holiday crime blitz across Gauteng, police said on Monday.

“This massive multi-disciplinary operation led to the arrest of more than 905 suspects from Thursday, April 18 2019, as law enforcement agencies paved the way for smooth and crime-free holidays," said provincial police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele.

“The operations focused mostly on the safety of travellers and prevention of importing and exporting of illicit goods.”

People were arrested for various crimes that included the possession of dangerous weapons, possession of drugs, malicious damage to property, defeating the ends of justice, assault GBH, intimidation, theft, driving while under the influence of alcohol, common assault, rape, fraud and kidnapping.