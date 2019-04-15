Councillor among three arrested as school classroom set on fire

Schooling has been disrupted at two high schools in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg.

On Monday morning police used rubber bullets and teargas to disperse a group of angry pupils from Fred-Norman and Oakdale secondary schools who were joined by community members. The group had barricaded James Street, the main road to Ennerdale.

School governing body (SGB) member Wendy Mntambo said the shutdown came after the Gauteng department of education ignored their pleas to have infrastructure fixed at Oakdale Secondary School.

"Four classes have no roofing after it was blown away by a storm last year. The 16 mobile classes are not conducive for learning. We are not fighting with anyone but the police decided to use rubber bullets on these innocent kids," Mntambo said.

One mobile classroom has been burnt down and three people including a councillor have been arrested.