Vigilante WSU students kill fellow student accused of theft

A Walter Sisulu University student at the university's Mthatha Campus has reportedly been killed after he was assaulted by fellow students and thrown off a third floor balcony.

The student was beaten on Saturday night after he was accused of being a member of a gang of students that has been terrorising the campus and stealing cellphones and laptops.

The student, enrolled at the campus’ Zamukulungisa site, succumbed to injures he sustained when he was being assaulted.

A student, who asked to remain anonymous, told DispatchLIVE that after being beaten, the student was thrown from a third floor balcony at a student residence.

“He died on the scene. Police are here, but they are waiting for a forensic pathology vehicle,” he said.

A second student, accused of being the accomplice of the deceased, also sustained serious injuries.

SRC spokesperson Asanda Mtshezi confirmed the incident, but said details were still unclear.

“A student has been reportedly killed by other students at Zamukulungisa site this evening. The information we have at the moment is that he was involved in stealing other students belongings,” she said.

Police and university spokespersons were not immediately available for comment.

In an unrelated incident, another student is in a critical condition in hospital following a fight over a chair while partying at Fort Hare University's Alice campus on Saturday night.

This is a developing story.