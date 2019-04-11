‘Andrea Wessels forced me to lie’

Port Elizabeth lawyer tells how she was allegedly intimidated to write false e-mail to court

PREMIUM

A Port Elizabeth lawyer who acted for IPTS fraud accused Andrea Wessels has told how she feared for her safety after she was allegedly intimidated and threatened by the businesswoman, who stormed into her home while she was ill in bed and demanded that she send a false e-mail.

