Titi Luzipo releases single 'Being Woman'

Port Elizabeth-born singer and songwriter Titi Luzipo has released her new single, Being Woman, a song that celebrates women and acknowledges the struggles of women in an unjust world.

The song is the first single off her soulful debut album Titi Luzipo, due for release in May.

Luzipo, who hails from New Brighton but now lives in Johannesburg, is a trained musician, creative director and musical director and has been surrounded by music her entire life.

Her late grandfather was musical genius and composer CB Qwesha and her mother is an award-winning vocalist who was once part of the 1970s hit jazz group The Soul Jazzmen.

Luzipo has credited singing legends Miriam Makeba, Brenda Fassie and Letta Mbulu as some of the musicians who helped her discover her passion.

Luzipo will be launching her album in PE.

“I felt that it was important for me to bring it back home, to go back to my roots, where my musical journey began.”

Luzipo wants to use Being Woman to help preach the eradication of femicide, patriarchy and gender-based violence faced by women globally.

“This song is not just directed at women, it is directed to everyone.”

Luzipo boasts an impressive list of mentors, namely Zwai Bala, Dr Winston Ntshona and Dorothy Masuka.

She has shared the stage with some of SA’South Africa’ss greatest artists, such as Simphiwe Dana, Thandiswa Mazwai and Siphokazi and Caiphus Semenya, just to name a few.

Luzipo worked with singer Ringo Madlingozi, as well as producer Luyanda Madope, (who is also from Port Elizabeth) on the album.

She also co-wrote a few songs with her brother Barlo Luzipo, who is based in Port Elizabeth and is a known singer in the Bay.

“I wrote most of the songs on the album myself.“I co-wrote two songs with my brother. I also worked on Part One of Being Woman with my best friend Thandi Ntuli. “The released single is actually Part Two.”

Luzipo described her upcoming album as a tool to evoke an emotional response from listeners. emotion from the listener.

“I want people to relate to my music regardless of their race or gender. “I want to spread a positive message with my music. “This album is a true definition of a soulful album, because I poured my soul into it.”

Jazz pianist and vocalist Ntuli was the 2018 Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz and performed at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda. and Luzipo will perform at the 2019 this year’s festival in Makhanda. from June 27 to July 7.