Ex US Marine jailed 'for life' in EC for faking own death in scam

Retired US marine Karl Kamal Rashid has been jailed for 35 years for strangling an unknown man to death, putting his body in a car and setting the vehicle alight, to fake his own death before defrauding Outsurance and FNB of half a million rand.

On Tuesday, Mthatha high court acting judge Noluthando Ndzondo, sitting in Sterkspruit, sentenced Rashid to 20 years for murder, and a total of 15 years for the three fraud counts (five years for each).

Rashid, now aged 58, has already been behind bars since 2012, after being denied bail.

Initially, he was believed to have died when his burnt-out Volvo containing the charred remains of a body was discovered in 2011 in Sterkspruit, a small town in the Eastern Cape. Rashid’s watch was strapped to the corpse's wrist.