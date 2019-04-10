'The president we never had' - Mzansi remembers Chris Hani on the 26th anniversary of his death
South African Communist Party general secretary and liberation struggle icon Chris Hani has been remembered by many on social media who marked the 26 years since his death.
Hani was assassinated at his home in Dawn Park, Johannesburg, on April 10 1993. His killers, right-wing politician Clive Derby-Lewis and Janusz Walus, were sentenced to life imprisonment.
Walus' application for parole has been repeatedly denied, lastly by Justice and Correctional Services minister Michael Masutha in January.
While fighting the apartheid regime, Chris Hani spent time in exile in southern Africa as well as in the then-Soviet Union. He also played an instrumental role in the armed wing of the ANC, Umkhonto weSizwe, as its chief of staff.
His impact in the fight against apartheid and his legacy continue to be honoured. On Wednesday many took to social media to pay tribute to the stalwart.
Chris Hani, and all that he stood and fought for, lives forever in the hearts and minds of all freedom loving South Africans.— Ayanda Dlodlo (@MinAyandaDlodlo) April 10, 2019
You cannot kill an idea whose time has come.
Rest in Power Commissar
Rest in eternal peace Tshonyana #ChrisHani pic.twitter.com/oGYDmtaqQs
#ChrisHani— Sam Beynon (@BeynonSammy) April 10, 2019
"If you want peace then you must struggle for social justice." - Chris Hani pic.twitter.com/OO6ajS6Yim
"Chris Hani" you will never be Forgotten #ChrisHani pic.twitter.com/7ZVl2q358H— Khusi Vuka (@KhusiVuka) April 10, 2019
26 years. Pretty sure we’d look a bit different now if we still had #ChrisHani with us. pic.twitter.com/VHygVctjCU— Ambulance Rockstar (@amborockstar) April 10, 2019
He was a determined revolutionist who gave his entire life to the liberation struggle in our country.— Raophala_Mauwane (@RaophalaM) April 10, 2019
He was assassinated on this day 1993.#RememberChrisHani #ChrisHani pic.twitter.com/U0cmRanykk
The president we never had ✊?— [LestonPaulMotsepe] (@Leston_Paul) April 10, 2019
Today we commemorate the life and legacy of Chris Hani.
10 April 1993#ChrisHani pic.twitter.com/3oSYoiUuvD
Looking back at our history, 1 realizes just how much of a loss this was to South Africa. I guess they knew it would be.— LUSKY NKOHLA (@LuskyDJ) April 10, 2019
We honour the incomparable Martin Thembisile Hani.#ChrisHani
✊? pic.twitter.com/giYnDmgkVU