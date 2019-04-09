6,483 Eastern Cape teachers bunk school every day

PREMIUM

There are 6,483 Eastern Cape teachers bunking school every day. The province has recorded the second-highest percentage of teacher absenteeism in the country, with 12% of teachers marked absent daily. This was revealed by basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Monday when she released the 2017 school monitoring survey.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.