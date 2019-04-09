6,483 Eastern Cape teachers bunk school every day
There are 6,483 Eastern Cape teachers bunking school every day. The province has recorded the second-highest percentage of teacher absenteeism in the country, with 12% of teachers marked absent daily. This was revealed by basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Monday when she released the 2017 school monitoring survey.
