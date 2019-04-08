Voting for ANC is telling them it's okay to steal from us, says Mmusi Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane believes a one-party dominant state is one of the reasons for state capture.

Speaking to a Jewish congregation in Sandton on Sunday, he said voting for the ANC in the upcoming general elections will send the party a message that "it is okay" to steal from South Africans.

He said the best future was one of a coalition government.

"There can be a coalition of citizens who share values, values of constitutionalism, values of a market-based economy, values of a capable state and the eradication of state capture … I think it's a mistake to think that coalitions don't work. A one-party dominant state has meant that we end up with state capture," he said.

"If we reward the current party with more votes we are telling them it is okay to steal from us."

Maimane emphasised that SA needed political reform.