Closure of Carletonville crèche causes parental headache

The closure of an embattled Carletonville crèche has left the parents of registered pupils in the lurch.

The mother of a 2-year-old girl told TimesLIVE how she had to stay away from work following the crèche's closure on Thursday, as she did not have alternative plans for her child's care.

“It is difficult; I don’t know what will happen going forward. I didn’t go to work because my child has no one to be left with. I’ve checked all the nearby crèches, but they are already full while others are not registered,” she said.

The mother said a parents meeting had been held to discuss possible refunds as it was still early in the month.

“Even if I were to find a crèche now, this means I would have to borrow money to pay for the fees and get a new transport provider.

“It’s a lot, I can’t; I had not budgeted for all this,” she said.

The mother said she had paid R1,800 a month in crèche fees and R750 for transport.