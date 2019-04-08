'Deeply troubling' increase in teacher absenteeism: Angie Motshekga

The number of teachers who are absent from school on a daily basis has increased from 8% to 10%.

This is according to basic education minister Angie Motshekga, who on Monday released the 2017 school monitoring survey.

"The survey recorded an increase in the national aggregate absence (from 8% to 10%) on an average day.

"This is deeply troubling. We must do more to support our teachers. There's need to drill deeper into the statistics to understand this leave of absence phenomenon," Motshekga said.

She said the department was monitoring teacher absenteeism as valuable time for teaching is lost when a teacher is absent from school. "If a teacher doesn't turn up, you have children who sit around at school without a teacher."