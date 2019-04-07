Cops arrest 4 suspects after 'gangster' is killed at Cape Town petrol station

A 46-year-old man was shot and killed when three gunmen opened fire on him at point-blank range while he was sitting in his blue BMW at a fuel station in Kenilworth, Cape Town, on Saturday night.

A high-speech car chase resulted in the arrest of four suspects shortly afterwards.

The police's Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said members of the Cape Town K9 Unit had responded swiftly after the shooting at around 6.45pm.

"The suspects’ vehicle in which they fled, a gold Toyota Avanza, was followed by members of the public while they alerted police. K9 Unit members reacted to the broadcast of the incident and spotted the vehicle.

"The high speed pursuit where shots were exchanged between police and the suspects ended in Jakes Gerwel Drive in Goodwood where the men aged 20, 25, 29 and 35 were arrested," said Traut.

Two unlicensed 9mm pistols, believed to be the murder weapons, were confiscated.

Investigations revealed that the getaway vehicle was hijacked in Kleinvlei.

Social media identified the slain man as a gangster, who had survived a previous attack earlier this year.

Traut did not identify the victim.

"The possibility that the incident is gang related cannot be ruled out and the circumstances surrounding the matter are under police investigation," he said.

Once charged, the four suspects are expected to make a court appearance to face charges of murder, attempted murder, the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and the possession of a hijacked vehicle.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen KE Jula, praised the members of the public who alerted police and his members for their quick reaction to ensure that the suspects were arrested "for this brazen attack in a public area".