Artists help kids bring change to their world
Vision, colour transforms township streets
Visual art paintings are taking over the streets of Motherwell NU1 as Bay artists use their talent to uplift the community and its future through kids.
Visual art paintings are taking over the streets of Motherwell NU1 as Bay artists use their talent to uplift the community and its future through kids.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.