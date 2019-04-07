Warmly wrapped in a soft white blanket‚ wearing a yellow hat and a blue top‚ the alert eyes of a baby caught the attention of a restaurant diner.

The baby was lying on the floor of the ladies' room at a Polokwane food outlet.

He was found abandoned at 1pm on Saturday.

Limpopo police said in a statement: "One of the customers in the outlet went to the toilet and on arrival‚ she was shocked to find the baby‚ placed on the floor‚ wearing a jersey and wrapped in a blanket."

She alerted employees of the outlet‚ who summoned the police.

"The police responded swiftly‚ found a baby boy who might be a few days old‚ and took him to the hospital for medical assistance."

A case of child neglect was opened.

The identity of the mother is unknown.

Police are urging anyone with information that can lead to the whereabouts of the mother to contact Captain Martin Thema at 082 451 7155 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111‚ alternatively the Crime Line SMS 32211 or the nearest police station.