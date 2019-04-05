MPs want Carletonville crèche teacher barred from working with children

In the wake of a series of videos showing how a Carletonville crèche teacher assaulted several toddlers, parliament's portfolio committee on social development on Friday called for her to be barred from working with children.

In a statement the committee said if she is convicted her name should be added to the National Child Protection Register.

"This is so that she can never be allowed to work with children again," the committee said.

The register contains names of those convicted of child abuse or deliberate child neglect. It also contains details of reported incidents and all the findings made by the court.

The committee further called on "law enforcement agencies to monitor all facilities that take care of children to ensure that this kind of abuse does not happen at these facilities and that child protection is prioritised."

The teacher has been arrested and will reappear in court soon after a brief appearance on March 28.