'We didn't believe our child when he spoke of creche beatings,' says heartbroken grandma

The grandmother of a three-year-old boy on Thursday said her grandson had on various occasions reported being beaten by the same teacher who was captured on three videos beating other children at the Carletonville crèche.

The grandmother said he had spoken about being hit at nursery school but the family thought he was just being reprimanded for being naughty.

Now, after seeing video clips of a teacher smacking and shoving children at the nursery school, she is heartbroken.

"He's been reporting that the teacher had hit him on the head and his back. We took it lightly and thought he had been naughty and the teacher was merely reprimanding him," said Mimmie.

TimesLIVE is not publishing her full name to protect the identify of the child.