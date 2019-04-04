News

Ramaphosa pops into book shop and Mzansi has a suggestion

By Jessica levitt - 04 April 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa is a regular visitor to a Hyde Park, Johannesburg, book store.
Image: Kopano Tlape

President Cyril Ramaphosa is no stranger to book shops in South Africa and his visits are often followed by pictures from other shoppers who happened to be in the right place at the right time.

This time, Mzansi wanted to know exactly what was on the president's reading list and had one suggestion for a top read.

On Wednesday, Exclusive Books in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, posted a snap of Ramaphosa with a staff member. In the corner of the image, Ramaphosa is holding a book, but the title is unclear.

Twitter immediately suggested that the pres buy a copy of Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture, by journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

The book has dominated headlines since extracts were first published on Sunday, firmly placing Magashule at the forefront of alleged links to state capture in the Free State.

The ANC first dismissed the book, calling it fake news. The party later said it would retract its statement on the book.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni revealed that he had bought the book, but said he wanted to make up his own mind about the evidence presented.

Meanwhile, Twitter detectives weren't able to figure out which book Ramaphosa had purchased, but did point him in Myburgh's direction.

