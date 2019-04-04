Ramaphosa pops into book shop and Mzansi has a suggestion
President Cyril Ramaphosa is no stranger to book shops in South Africa and his visits are often followed by pictures from other shoppers who happened to be in the right place at the right time.
This time, Mzansi wanted to know exactly what was on the president's reading list and had one suggestion for a top read.
On Wednesday, Exclusive Books in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, posted a snap of Ramaphosa with a staff member. In the corner of the image, Ramaphosa is holding a book, but the title is unclear.
Guess who stopped by our Hyde Park store today for some local reads?#presidentialbookworm— Exclusive Books (@ExclusiveBooks) April 3, 2019
*pictured here with our restaurant manager pic.twitter.com/QwR7w1kJJX
Twitter immediately suggested that the pres buy a copy of Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture, by journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh.
The book has dominated headlines since extracts were first published on Sunday, firmly placing Magashule at the forefront of alleged links to state capture in the Free State.
The ANC first dismissed the book, calling it fake news. The party later said it would retract its statement on the book.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni revealed that he had bought the book, but said he wanted to make up his own mind about the evidence presented.
Meanwhile, Twitter detectives weren't able to figure out which book Ramaphosa had purchased, but did point him in Myburgh's direction.
I will gladly donate the cost of this book, to be given to him, please!!! pic.twitter.com/5xGsjVA2vN— De-mo (@Mr_Dave_M) April 3, 2019
He didn't happen to drop in to grab a copy of 'Gangster State' by @PLMyburgh? I hear there are some things in there that he may find MOST interesting...— Robyn Porteous (@RobynPorteous) April 3, 2019
