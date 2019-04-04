13 new ECD practitioners a boost for region

Communities in the impoverished Gamtoos region received a much-needed boost with the addition of 13 Early Childhood Development practitioners in the area, thanks to the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm’s mentoring and support programme.

In March, the 13 practitioners celebrated the successful completion of their NQF level five training at a graduation ceremony, where they received their Further Education and Training Certificates.

The addition of the practitioners in the area exceeds the department of social development’s requirement that there should be at least one practitioner with a NQF Level Four qualification at each ECD centre.

This achievement was noted by provincial department of social development ECD manager Nosipho Nkalitshana, who was speaking at the graduation ceremony.

“We all want to see children develop holistically and it is only through qualified practitioners that we can see the difference in the lives of young children,” Nkalitshana said.

“This is why we want to encourage practitioners to continue to study towards their B Ed qualification.

“There is a need for this kind of support from organisations such as the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm, which makes a difference in children’s lives.”

Following an audit of ECD centres in the Eastern Cape in 2014, the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm began funding the implementation of a developmental programme.

This included ECD practitioner training, mentoring and support programmes, ECD compliance and governance, as well as the provision of infrastructure, equipment and classroom resources.

Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm economic development director Hlengiwe Radebe said the practitioners would be placed at participating ECD centres in Humansdorp, Jeffreys Bay, Westin, Thornhill, Sea Vista, Patensie and Hankey.

“ECD remains a critical point for our country’s social and economic transformation and development.

“This is why our programme is extensive, as we know we need to do more than just provide equipment and resources.

“We need to invest in the future of these communities by offering mentorship and encourage further education so that ECD practitioners of today will be qualified grade R teachers in the future,” Radebe said.