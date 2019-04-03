A woman who was caught raping her 10-year-old male cousin after a birthday party has received a life sentence‚ police said on Wednesday.

The woman was convicted and sentenced in the Eshowe Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said the incident was uncovered in August 2018.

"The accused was invited to a birthday party of the younger brother of the victim at Maqhwakazi area‚ Eshowe‚" said Zwane.