Relief for consumers as retailers adjust prices for VAT-free sanitary pads

Major retailers have described the scrapping of value added tax (VAT) on sanitary pads as a relief for consumers, especially as petrol prices increase.

The scrapping of VAT on the product came into effect on Monday, having been announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni last year. Mboweni at the time also abolished VAT on white bread flour and cake flour.

The Shoprite Group said the removal of the 15% VAT charge on these items would "bring relief".

"System changes have already been implemented to add these additional zero-VAT rated items to the existing list of items, with updated pricing applied as of Monday April 1.

"We always welcome savings for our customers and the introduction of additional zero-VAT rated items will make these items more affordable," Shoprite told TimesLIVE.