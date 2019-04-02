Mzansi wears doeks in honour of Ma Winnie
In remembrance of the late Winnie Madikizela Mandela it is becoming a tradition to honour her by wearing a doek.
The liberation icon died at the age of 81 on April 2 2018. Following her death, many wore doeks as a sign of showing respect to one of the biggest anti-apartheid activists.
"She did not die. She multiplied" became a famous phrase that accompanied many social media posts that paid tribute to the late struggle hero.
This year some are again wearing doeks on the anniversary of her death.
Remembering mama Winnie Madikizela Mandela Chris Hani house staff pic.twitter.com/45QFr1RnvH— Poppy Hlongwane (@poppy_hlongwane) April 2, 2019
Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela did not die #shemultiplied?? pic.twitter.com/7Bw3VHeBJQ— Pearly-Pearl (@pearlido) April 2, 2019
??? She Multiplied— @ANC NCape (@AncNcape) April 2, 2019
Today we remember Mama Winnie.#GrowSouthAfrica #VoteANC #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/CVesoB8nZL
#IamWinnieMadikizela#She Multiplied pic.twitter.com/AxSGk6rzKJ— babesgaxela (@BabesNzwaki) April 2, 2019
#shemultiplied #ChooseDay #GrowSouthAfrica #MamaWinnie pic.twitter.com/A822rALzBU— Zimasa Tembani (@makhatha) April 2, 2019
"She did not die, she multiplied". We remember you today mama...#WinnieMadikizelaMandela pic.twitter.com/l8C2VazpvH— IamWinnieMandela (@MuthiseBu) April 2, 2019
Continue Resting in Power. You didn't die, you multiplied #shemultiplied #WinnieMadikizelaMandela pic.twitter.com/JU8Nr5fjem— Mokgadi Matlakala (@MkgadiMatlakal) April 2, 2019