Mzansi wears doeks in honour of Ma Winnie

In remembrance of the late Winnie Madikizela Mandela it is becoming a tradition to honour her by wearing a doek.



The liberation icon died at the age of 81 on April 2 2018. Following her death, many wore doeks as a sign of showing respect to one of the biggest anti-apartheid activists.



"She did not die. She multiplied" became a famous phrase that accompanied many social media posts that paid tribute to the late struggle hero.



This year some are again wearing doeks on the anniversary of her death.