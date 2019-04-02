News

Mzansi wears doeks in honour of Ma Winnie

By Odwa Mjo - 02 April 2019
Mzansi wear the doek to remember Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Image: David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

In remembrance of the late Winnie Madikizela Mandela it is becoming a tradition to honour her by wearing a doek.

The liberation icon died at the age of 81 on April 2 2018. Following her death, many wore doeks as a sign of showing respect to one of the biggest anti-apartheid activists. 

"She did not die. She multiplied" became a famous phrase that accompanied many social media posts that paid tribute to the late struggle hero. 

This year some are again wearing doeks on the anniversary of her death.

