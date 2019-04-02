Family of elderly lady sought by hospital

Dora Nginza Hospital social worker Pamela Rubushe is urgently requesting the community's help in tracking down the family of an elderly woman who was brought to the hospital by the police.

Rubushe said the woman had told hospital staff that her name was Nomhakazi Gladys Ngece but she had forgotten her address.

"She was picked up by the Motherwell police in Swartkops on Monday," Rubushe said.

"She isn't ill and is a well-groomed individual. She is just a bit confused."

Rubushe said she urgently needed to get Ngece home as it was not good for her to stay at the hospital.

Anybody who knows Ngece or her family, are urged to contact Rubushe on 041-406-4328.