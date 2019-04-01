WATCH | Lols for days over Zuma's pool pic: 'Ubaba is enjoying the coolness of the firepool'
If former president Jacob Zuma's latest tweet is anything to go by, he is the true definition of 'keep it flowing, like the water'.
Zuma sent Twitter into overdrive with just two snaps of him and one of his daughters living their best lives in the swimming pool.
Ever since joining Twitter in December, Zuma has been the gift that keeps on giving and he has consistently managed to crack up tweeps with laughter via his hilarious posts.
In the caption for his recent post he quoted Muhammad Ali: "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee."
“Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” - Muhammad Ali pic.twitter.com/LBobo7DeLb— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) March 31, 2019
The tweet has gone viral, with more than 4,000 shares, more than 16,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments since it was posted less than 24 hours ago.
Former first lady Tobeka Madiba-Zuma shared the snaps with her more than 100,000 followers on Instagram: 'This is what happens when mom is gone to play with her brothers and sisters."
Although it is unclear if the picture was taken at Zuma's Nkandla homestead, tweeps flooded the comments section to ask if he was enjoying the coolness of the 'firepool', while some said they were glad to see that he is happy.
Here are some of the reactions.
Wasn't that pool for fire fighting and emergency purposes Msholozi?— Isaac Mangena (@Ice_Izo) March 31, 2019
Is UBABA enjoying the coolness of INKANDLA FIRE POOL?— Zakhe Nxumalo (@zakhenxumalo89) March 31, 2019
President Zuma remains the most charismatic leader in the world. Izitha zakhe zinyukelwa i BP mazibona kunje. Bathathe Baba pic.twitter.com/Znwzab34NR— Sanele Sano Ngcobo?? (@sanosanele) March 31, 2019