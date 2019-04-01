WATCH | Lols for days over Zuma's pool pic: 'Ubaba is enjoying the coolness of the firepool'

If former president Jacob Zuma's latest tweet is anything to go by, he is the true definition of 'keep it flowing, like the water'.

Zuma sent Twitter into overdrive with just two snaps of him and one of his daughters living their best lives in the swimming pool.

Ever since joining Twitter in December, Zuma has been the gift that keeps on giving and he has consistently managed to crack up tweeps with laughter via his hilarious posts.

In the caption for his recent post he quoted Muhammad Ali: "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee."