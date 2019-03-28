Humansdorp man held for fatal street shooting

A 34-year-old Humansdorp man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a teenager at point-blank range on Wednesday night.

Uitenhage police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said Jeremia Benjamin, 18, had been shot and killed in Tolbos Street, Gill Marcus area in Humansdorp at about 7pm.

"According to initial information, a man driving a white Opel Kadett stopped next to Benjamin shortly before the shooting," he said.

"It is said the driver got out of the vehicle with a firearm in his hand and fatally shot Benjamin at point-blank range."

It is further alleged that after the shooting, the suspect jumped into a vehicle and drove off."

Nkohli said that leads were followed up until the 34-year-old suspect was arrested at his house in the nearby informal settlement about three hours after the shooting.

"Police confiscated the getaway vehicle at his house but the firearm was not located," he said.

Asked about a motive for the killing, Nkohli said this was unknown as detectives were still interviewing the man.

Attempts to locate the firearm are still under way.Humansdorp Cluster commander, Brigadier John Lebok, said the arrest was only made due to assistance from residents.

The suspect is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Friday.