Tributes pour in as wife of IFP leader Buthelezi dies

Irene Audrey Thandekile Buthelezi, described as the beloved wife of veteran politician Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has died at the age of 89.

“Following a long and difficult illness, Princess Irene passed away peacefully this morning at KwaPhindangene,” the family of the Inkatha Freedom Party leader said in a statement on Monday.

“She leaves behind her husband of almost 67 years, their children Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa, Princess Phumzile Nokuphiwa and Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela, and many grandchildren.

“All are devastated by this loss.”

The family asked for privacy as arrangements are being made for the funeral, the date of which will be announced in due course.

“We thank our many friends and supporters for their love, prayers and condolences in this painful time.

“Our greatest solace is in knowing that Princess Irene Buthelezi has been received by her Lord.

“By His grace, she rests in peace,” the family said.

Buthelezi, 90, previously revealed that five of their children had died, and that his wife had generously helped to raise some of the grandchildren.

Among the tributes was one from Nelson Mandela’s former assistant Zelda la Grange.

“Please convey my sincere and heartfelt condolences. Madiba was so fond of her,” Le Grange said.

In 2012, Buthelezi shared that there was a personal friendship between Mandela and Irene that began in the 1950s, when he discovered that Mandela was close to his father-in-law, Zachariah Mzila.

He wrote: “Whenever Mandela visited him at the Eloff Street compound where he worked, Mr Mzila’s daughter, Irene Thandekile Mzila, would serve him tea and become the target of his gentle teasing.”

Despite Madiba’s legendary charm, the then nursing student was quickly snapped up by Buthelezi.

In a February 2016 interview, he spoke to the Sunday Tribune of the day they met.

“I was mesmerised. She was full of life, intelligent and kind.

“She had a quiet sophistication that would have served her well in the diplomatic corps,” he said.

Polygamy did not interest Buthelezi.

“I never lacked anything having only one wife,” he said.

“Princess Irene has been my closest friend, my adviser, my prayer warrior and the love of my life.”

In 2010, Buthelezi penned a tribute to his wife, who he called his closest friend.

“Irene has walked with me through countless valleys, giving to my life a flavour of joy and richness even in the darkest hours ... Irene has a delightful sense of humour, and her smile lifts my heart.”

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa tweeted his condolences to Buthelezi and his family: “This has been a long journey for her, including to look after [son] Zuzi Ntuthuko and his siblings during difficult period in SA’s history. May her soul RIP.”

DA MP John Steenhuisen posted: “Condolences to ... Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and his family on the loss of Princess Irene. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this time.”