With just the clothing on their backs‚ a group of foreign nationals fled from their homes in Durban to seek shelter in a police station after they were attacked early on Tuesday morning.

Five babies were among the group of about 50 men and women.

KwaZulu-Natal police said residents were protesting at the Burnwood informal settlement in Sydenham at 2am.

"They were forcing the foreign nationals out of their homes. No one was injured or assaulted. Police had to intervene and monitor the situation‚" said Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

However‚ Satish Dhupelia of the local community policing forum said that five people were assaulted and were taken to hospital.

"Around 2:30am‚ residents living in the Burnwood informal settlement started banging and kicking open the doors of shacks belonging to foreign nationals‚" he said.