New jersey to rally support for Bafana, Springboks and Proteas
In a move designed to rally behind South Africa’s three major sporting teams, sponsors Castle Lager have designed one generic jersey for fans of all three codes to wear in support.
June will see the Protea’s competing in the Cricket World Cup in England while Bafana Bafana tackle the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt. The Sprinboks will contest the Rugby World Cup in Japan in September.
Castle Lager brand director Vaughan Croeser said it was rare to have all three senior national teams participating in major international tournaments in a single calendar year.
“We are the only brand in South Africa that sponsors all three major national teams and as a result of such a truly empowering responsibility coupled with our belief in national unity, it was only befitting that we mark the year with a gesture that bears a significance,” Croeser said.
“We are also excited about our jersey and the effect it will have on the teams when the fans are beaming with pride as they represent the country.”
The one sleeve on the jersey is made up of selected strips from six unifying sporting moments in South Africa.
The selected iconic moments woven into the jersey are the 1995 Rugby World Cup; 1996 Afcon; 1998 International Cricket Cup Champions Trophy, 2007 Rugby World Cup, 438 ODI and the 2010 Football World Cup.
Present in the unveiling of the jersey at the Nelson Mandela Square in Johannesburg on Sunday were injured Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, Springboks prop, Trevor Nyakane and Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma.
“Credit must go to our longest sponsor Castle for coming up with the initiative to unite the country,” said Khune.
“We know all the national teams have been criticised many times and have been called names for not getting the results that are required and qualifying for major tournaments.
“As both the teams head into their respective World Cups, I stand with the millions of South Africans in support of their journeys. I am very optimistic of our chances at success in both World Cups and even the African Cup of Nations.”
Bavuma added: “As a player, as much as you go out and you try and do your thing out on the field, its always nice when you know that you have the nation behind you and rooting for you.”