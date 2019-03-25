New jersey to rally support for Bafana, Springboks and Proteas

In a move designed to rally behind South Africa’s three major sporting teams, sponsors Castle Lager have designed one generic jersey for fans of all three codes to wear in support.

June will see the Protea’s competing in the Cricket World Cup in England while Bafana Bafana tackle the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt. The Sprinboks will contest the Rugby World Cup in Japan in September.

Castle Lager brand director Vaughan Croeser said it was rare to have all three senior national teams participating in major international tournaments in a single calendar year.