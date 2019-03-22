'State's silence is deafening': Still no justice for activist 'Bazooka' Rhadebe

Amnesty International South Africa has called on law-enforcement agencies to bring to book those responsible for killing anti-mining activist Sikhosiphi "Bazooka" Rhadebe.

Rhadebe was killed assassination-style on the night of March 22 2016, when two men posing as policemen shot him eight times in front of his family.

"It is absolutely shocking that three years on from the gruesome killing of 'Bazooka' Rhadebe, his family and the public at large remain in the dark about the motive for the killing – let alone the family finding closure for the horrific killing of their father, brother and cousin,” said Shenilla Mohamed, executive director of Amnesty International SA.

"The state's silence is deafening."