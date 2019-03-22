News

Nelson Mandela Bay heritage sites turn off tourists

Disgust over decaying ‘drawcards’ plagued by vandals and vagrants

PREMIUM
By Siyamtanda Capa and Nomazima Nkosi - 22 March 2019

Heritage sites in Nelson Mandela Bay are in a state of decay, plagued by vandals and vagrants.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

GWA2B Placing the cap
South Africa pays tribute to soccer's Arthur Bartman

Most Read

X