WSU students set funding ultimatum

Walter Sisulu University students have vowed not to return to class until their demands are met. Those at the Mthatha campus resolved at a meeting on Sunday to give management until Tuesday to pay NSFAS allowances to all students, failing which, they would embark on a full-blown protest.

However, on Monday WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said they would not meet the Tuesday deadline as they only process payments on Fridays, while some returning students do not qualify for NSFAS funding due to their poor marks.

Others have exceeded the time they should be funded by NSFAS, Tukwayo said.

Students have been boycotting classes since March 7, demanding payment of NSFAS allowances to all students.

At the Buffalo City campus, students protested last week over the allowances.