WSU students set funding ultimatum
Walter Sisulu University students have vowed not to return to class until their demands are met. Those at the Mthatha campus resolved at a meeting on Sunday to give management until Tuesday to pay NSFAS allowances to all students, failing which, they would embark on a full-blown protest.
However, on Monday WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said they would not meet the Tuesday deadline as they only process payments on Fridays, while some returning students do not qualify for NSFAS funding due to their poor marks.
Others have exceeded the time they should be funded by NSFAS, Tukwayo said.
Students have been boycotting classes since March 7, demanding payment of NSFAS allowances to all students.
At the Buffalo City campus, students protested last week over the allowances.
Mthatha campus SRC publicist Asanda Mtshezi said students agreed to carry on with the class boycott, but will allow staff to return to campus.
Buffalo City campus SRC secretary Samkele Mqai said: “We clearly understand the pain of going to class on an empty stomach, watching your roommate eating decent food while you are eating Lucky Star.”
He said protesting was their last resort after exhausting all the other avenues.
“It seems the [protest] is the language the management understands better. We engaged with them on the matter several times, but our engagements did not yield any positive results.”
Tukwayo said they could not meet the students’ demands with regards to paying all students who claim to be NSFAS beneficiaries.
“To date, there are still students who have not submitted their banking details. They submitted those of friends or family members, but we cannot make payments to third parties.”
Tukwayo said the reason payments of NSFAS allowances could only be done on Fridays was “because of our financial processes we must follow to minimise errors”.
“Any banking details submitted up until Wednesday will only be paid on Friday.”
Tukwayo urged students to comply with the processes.
She also pleaded with students to get confirmation of funding from NSFAS if they were unclear about where they stood in the matter.