Bodyguards paid to do nothing

Cash-strapped Buffalo City Metro has been paying hundreds of thousands of rands to four bodyguards to sit in a secluded office doing nothing.

Now after three years the bodyguards, who worked for former city manager Andile Fani, say they are sick and tired of twiddling their thumbs.

They claim their pleas to be deployed elsewhere have fallen on deaf ears.

The men, Magrike Maganyati, Mlungisi Tshona, Mzwamadoda Vanqa and Phakamisa Ntsila, are part of a group of 11 former uMkhonto weSizwe bodyguards employed by the municipality.

They receive a basic annual salary as well as overtime pay, and are stationed at a small office located at a municipal bus depot in Arcadia. They say they have been caught in a crossfire resulting from Fani’s sacking as city manager in 2016.

The ANC’s Dr WB Rubusana regional secretary, Antonio Carels, confirmed on Friday the matter had been brought to the party’s attention.

“Yes we are aware of this matter, but we are yet to sit down with them and listen to their grievance."