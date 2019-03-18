Two brothel owners who extorted millions from a wealthy businessman in exchange for not leaking a sex tape of him have been sentenced to 20 years in jail‚ according to a report in Rapport on Sunday.

Shantel Bridger‚ her son Robin Reyneke and Juan Warren received more than R2.8m from investment adviser Brendan Smith over a period of four years, the newspaper reported.

The trio faced 128 charges in the Cape Town High Court, including kidnapping and trafficking minors‚ running a brothel and extortion.

They threatened to expose videos and pictures of Smith with sex workers on social media if he did not pay R50‚000.

Smith‚ the son of former Sanlam boss Desmond Smith‚ paid out of fear of embarrassing his parents‚ Rapport said.

Bridger and Warren were sentenced to 20 years in prison‚ partly suspended. Reyneke received the same sentence and a fine of R50‚000 or two years’ imprisonment. –