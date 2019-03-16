News

Cape Town 'slap video' teacher to return to work

By Iavan Pijoos - 16 March 2019
Defence lawyer William Booth and Sans Souci Girls' High School teacher Clarissa Venter outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court, where Venter is facing charges of common assault after she allegedly slapped a pupil.
Defence lawyer William Booth and Sans Souci Girls' High School teacher Clarissa Venter outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court, where Venter is facing charges of common assault after she allegedly slapped a pupil.
Image: Sipokazi Fokazi

The Sans Souci teacher who slapped a pupil at the school will be allowed to return.

Western Cape education spokesperson Jessica Shelver said on Friday that the Sans Souci High School governing body had decided to give Clarissa Venter a fine and a final warning. 

Venter also had to attend an anger management session.

Venter will return to work on April 2.

The 34-year-old was recorded on video having a verbal altercation with the pupil on February 5.

Shelver said the mother of the grade 9 pupil from Gugulethu had removed her child from the school before her disciplinary hearing could start.

Venter was still expected to appear in court in April on an assault charge brought by the pupil's mother. She has also brought assault charges against the pupil.

ALSO READ

'It's been a scary time', says slapped Sans Souci pupil

The family of the Sans Souci Girls High School pupil who was allegedly assaulted by her teacher earlier this month says life has been hard since the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Legal team ready to defend teacher who slapped pupil - union

The South African Teacher’s Union (SAOU) has come out in support of a teacher who slapped a pupil during a fracas at Sans Souci Girls' High School in ...
News
1 month ago

Latest Videos

Multiple deaths reported in New Zealand shooting at two mosques
From king of the jungle to common criminal: Lion spends night behind bars

Most Read

X