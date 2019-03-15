News

South Africans threaten to withhold votes after load-shedding announcement

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 15 March 2019
Twitter users are outraged by Eskom's announcement of power cuts.
Twitter users are outraged by Eskom's announcement of power cuts.
Image: beercrafter / 123RF Stock Photo

Just as South Africans were getting use to  stage 1 load-shedding on Thursday morning, power utility Eskom announced later in the day that stage 2 was on the cards.

In a statement, Eskom attributed the power cuts to plant breakdowns. Stage 2 allows for 2,000MW of electricity to be shed rotationally from the national grid.

Following Eskom's latest announcement, South Africans have threatened to withdraw their votes from the May 8 elections. 

In February, the power utility implemented power cuts up to stage four in less than a week after it said  generators  had tripped. 

Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups:

Latest Videos

Multiple deaths reported in New Zealand shooting at two mosques
From king of the jungle to common criminal: Lion spends night behind bars

Most Read

X