Sign in
Register
News
Politics
World
State Capture
Business
Sport
Opinion
Multimedia
Lifestyle
Leisure
Events
Classifieds
Weekend Post
Premium
E-Edition
News
TS TAMENI & SONS (PTY) LTD
By
classified
-
13 March 2019
TS TAMENI & SONS (PTY) LTD
* Painting and renovations
Thembisile:
082-832-7148
(WhatsApp)
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Videos
Can plastic roads help save the planet? BBC News
Man seen saving boy at Jukskei river
Most Read
'Feared' Mamelodi taxi boss hands himself over to police as net closes
News
Don't waste time on Tom Moyane's 'feelings', Pravin Gordhan's lawyers tell ...
Politics
WATCH | Municipal workers filmed picking up rubbish and throwing it over home ...
News
Suspected gangster shoots, injures two tik smokers
News
Black business titans' k-word case hampered by transcript delay
News
X