REVIEW | 'Cirque Spectacular' at Theodor Herzl High School

Devon Koen finds the new show by Robin Williams and Shireen Ferreira lives up to its name

PREMIUM

Devon Koen finds the Robin Williams and Shireen Ferreira production of 'Cirque Spectacular' at Theodor Herzl High School an inspired creation

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.