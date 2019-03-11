Presidency mum on Zuma's claim that 'well-known apartheid spies' are behind SSA report

The presidency on Sunday released the 10-member panel's report, which revealed that various financial and operational abuses took place at SSA to favour Zuma and his political allies.

The report found that various individuals who opposed Zuma were illegally spied on. A key finding was that there had been political malpurposing and factionalisation of the intelligence community over the past decade or more - which had resulted in an almost complete disregard for the constitution, policy, legislation and other prescripts.

Besides Mufamadi, other members of the panel were Jane Duncan, Barry Gilder, Siphokazi Magadla, Murray Michell, Basetsana Molebatsi, Andre Pruis, Silumko Sokupa, Anthoni van Nieuwkerk and Sibusiso Vil-Nkomo.

On Sunday evening, Zuma took to Twitter and complained that he was never asked any questions by the panel and also warned that people may be "opening a can of worms that they might regret".

"This committee has two well-known apartheid spies. I've never sold out nor written letters to the SB. I feel nothing when apartheid spies call me corrupt," he wrote.