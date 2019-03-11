Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said that he is comfortable that the franchise announced John Dobson as his successor for 2020‚ just three weeks into the current campaign.

“Fleckie and his team have worked hard for three years and this is the culmination of that cycle.

“I would have preferred it to happen later but one mustn’t be naïve because this is the end of a four-year cycle‚ not only here‚ but across the world.