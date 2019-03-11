Robbie Fleck comfortable with John Dobson as his successor at Stormers
Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said that he is comfortable that the franchise announced John Dobson as his successor for 2020‚ just three weeks into the current campaign.
“Fleckie and his team have worked hard for three years and this is the culmination of that cycle.
“I would have preferred it to happen later but one mustn’t be naïve because this is the end of a four-year cycle‚ not only here‚ but across the world.
“So you don’t want to be going into a quarterfinal later this year with a player looking over his shoulder because he is in contract negotiations with an overseas club.
“I believe the players are genuinely happy here but at the end of a World Cup cycle‚ with some senior players in their late 20s‚ we would be naïve to think they will all stay.
“That’s why we have to blood some youngsters such as Trokkie (Juarno Augustus) and Damian (Willemse) and others because we won’t keep everybody.”