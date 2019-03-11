Messages of support pour in after Ethiopian Airlines crash
Ethiopian Airlines continues to dominate news headlines and Twitter trends following the fatal crash on Sunday morning that killed more than 150 people.
As soon as the devastating news broke, people took to Twitter to convey messages of support and condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of those who were in the plane.
A great amount of support is also being shown to the airline itself. Many people said despite the tragedy, Ethiopian Airlines was still the best airline in Africa and they would continue to support the company because it offered the best service.
Here are some of the reactions:
#RIPPiusAdesanmi You left so soon my brother. .. death, why? #EthiopianAirlines pic.twitter.com/dgTLJlkSbx— Steve Arowolo (@stevearowolo) March 11, 2019
Deepest condolence to families and freinds of the departed ones in the #EthiopianAirlines— Ayad Bananay (@Bananay001) March 11, 2019
Every country should ground #Boeing737Max until a full scale investigation is done.#EthiopianAirlines #EthiopianAirlineCrash— Utsav Atre (@Utsav_Atre) March 11, 2019
When I saw the breaking news of the #EthiopianAirlines crash. I never knew that someone I know would be among the victims. RIP prof @pius_adesanmi. The many lives you impacted through different media will never forget you.— 'niyi (@judeofGod) March 11, 2019
That is why— Richard_Odunga (@ROdunga) March 11, 2019
Have a safe flight
Have a safe ride
Take care of yourself
Have a good night
Have a good day
Or I love you.... mean so much.
It could be your last goodbye.
You might lost your love one in just a moment.#EthiopianAirlines #ET302 #EthiopianAirlinesCrash #ET302Crash pic.twitter.com/faq7EtNAAW
My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones, truly an upsetting and heart wrenching incident to have taken place. Plane crashes are indeed scary, blood curdling and petrifying, A sad day indeed. #EthiopianAirlineCrash #EthiopianAirlines pic.twitter.com/lUCRrRuwQQ— Biplob (@mebiplobbiswas) March 11, 2019
Difficulties may happen & accidents may occur. But the bottom line is @flyethiopian is the best airline in Africa.— Kasaye R Hussien ?? (@kye735) March 11, 2019
You will get through this and makes us pride over and over for many years to come.
WE ARE WITH YOU!#ET302 #Ethiopia #EthiopianAirlines #EthiopianAirlineCrash pic.twitter.com/1pkmctwivZ
#EthiopianAirlines #Boeing737Max My heart goes out to the family and friends of all those who lost loved once; am really shocked after using the same flight; same route last month. Indeed its a sad moment.— Basra Ali (@basraali) March 11, 2019