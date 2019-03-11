News

Messages of support pour in after Ethiopian Airlines crash

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 11 March 2019
An Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed, killing 157 people.
Ethiopian Airlines continues to dominate news headlines and Twitter trends following the fatal crash on Sunday morning that killed more than 150 people.

As soon as the devastating news broke, people took to Twitter to convey messages of support and condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of those who were in the plane.

A great amount of support is also being shown to the airline itself. Many people said despite the tragedy, Ethiopian Airlines was still the best airline in Africa and they would continue to support the company because it offered the best service.

Here are some of the reactions:

