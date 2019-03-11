Comair grounds Boeing jet after fatal Ethiopian Airways crash
Airline operator Comair on Monday grounded its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft - the same type of plane as that involved in the fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday.
This was despite the fact that "neither regulatory authorities nor the manufacturer has required it to do so", Wrenelle Stander, executive director of Comair’s airline division, said.
Earlier on Monday the company said it would keep the aircraft in operation.
Comair said it remained confident in the inherent safety of the aircraft.
However it had decided - on a temporary basis - not to schedule the aircraft while it consulted with other operators, Boeing and technical experts.
"The safety and confidence of our customers and crew is always our priority," said Stander.
According to Reuters, the company had ordered eight of the 737 MAX aircraft, but had only received one so far.
The Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off, killing everyone on board.