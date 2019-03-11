Some players would be happy they were one of two who had scored almost two thirds of a team’s runs.

Faf du Plessis is not among them.

With Quinton de Kock‚ Du Plessis has contributed 501 of the 791 runs South Africa’s batters have made in the first three games of the one-day series against Sri Lanka. But that means the other 10 players who have batted have added only 290 to the cause.

“We’re a team that needs everyone to step up‚” Du Plessis told reporters in Durban on Sunday.

“If you’re doing just OK that’s not enough.”

Or‚ as he also said‚ “Guys know they need to raise their game to allow us to be the team we want to be.”