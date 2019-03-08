WATCH | Schoolgirl, 8, lost for words as Cyril Ramaphosa walks into her class

There was silence followed by screams of laughter and joy as President Cyril Ramaphosa walked into the grade 3 class at Clarendon Preparatory School in East London on Friday.

When Ramaphosa walked in, the girls jumped into the air and clapped for their lives, in sheer disbelief that he was in their presence.

Addressing the girls, he said his visit to the class was made possible by Daisy Ngedle's, 8, now-famous letter to him.