WATCH | Schoolgirl, 8, lost for words as Cyril Ramaphosa walks into her class
There was silence followed by screams of laughter and joy as President Cyril Ramaphosa walked into the grade 3 class at Clarendon Preparatory School in East London on Friday.
When Ramaphosa walked in, the girls jumped into the air and clapped for their lives, in sheer disbelief that he was in their presence.
Addressing the girls, he said his visit to the class was made possible by Daisy Ngedle's, 8, now-famous letter to him.
"I'm feeling so happy to see you here. It was all started by one special girl," he said.
Before he arrived, the girls had been waiting impatiently for what they believed would be a Skype call with the president. Hands shot into the air as they all took turns asking him questions about his life and presidency.
Daisy, however, seemed to run out of words in surprise, but quickly recovered and asked him how many children he had.
Any contribution to fulfilling the dreams of a child is the highest calling. Daisy from Buffalo City wrote to me asking if little girls can become Presidents. Her optimism for our country affirms my belief in the indomitability of the human spirit. pic.twitter.com/rK6KtxEHmu— President Cyril Ramaphosa ?? (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 6, 2019
Ramaphosa said all children in the country were his. He also told the girls that women were very important in the country, in commemoration of International Women's Day.
Ramaphosa is in East London for the launch of the Good Green Deeds programme.
Ngedle will be joining him as a special guest at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, near East London.
“What is it like to be President?”, “Can girls be President?” Back in class with President President Ramaphosa during the launch of the Good Green Deeds Programme in Buffalo City... #GoodGreenDeeds pic.twitter.com/ILZ2Y7FB2e— Andries Nel (@umrabulo) March 8, 2019