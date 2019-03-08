News

WATCH | Schoolgirl, 8, lost for words as Cyril Ramaphosa walks into her class

By Nonsindiso Qwabe - 08 March 2019
Daisy lost for words as the president walks into her class
Image: Siphe Macanda

There was silence followed by screams of laughter and joy as President Cyril Ramaphosa walked into the grade 3 class at Clarendon Preparatory School in East London on Friday.

When Ramaphosa walked in, the girls jumped into the air and clapped for their lives, in sheer disbelief that he was in their presence.

Addressing the girls, he said his visit to the class was made possible by Daisy Ngedle's, 8, now-famous letter to him.

"I'm feeling so happy to see you here. It was all started by one special girl," he said.

Before he arrived, the girls had been waiting impatiently for what they believed would be a Skype call with the president. Hands shot into the air as they all took turns asking him questions about his life and presidency.

Daisy, however, seemed to run out of words in surprise, but quickly recovered and asked him how many children he had.

Ramaphosa said all children in the country were his. He also told the girls that women were very important in the country, in commemoration of International Women's Day.

Ramaphosa is in East London for the launch of the Good Green Deeds programme.

Ngedle will be joining him as a special guest at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, near East London.

