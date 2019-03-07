NSFAS blames Unisa for student non-payments

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has blamed Unisa for leaving students in the lurch, as they “should have by now received their allowances as a total of R247,078,688.97 was advanced to the institution on February 6 2019”.

“Universities are required to transfer funds to ensure that students are able to access funds for living expenses (accommodation, food, transport etc) and learning materials, and then secondly apply funding towards paying the first instalment of the tuition fee,” NSFAS said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Unisa along with 25 other universities agreed to administer direct payments of allowances to their students. More than R3bn was advanced to universities who complied with the preconditions of a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The first tranche of payments was meant to ensure that First-Time Entering Students (FTENs) and senior students who are NSFAS approved receive their allowances as they commence with academic activities.”